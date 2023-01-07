Director James Cameron revealed a Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? of HBO Max that Avatar: The Way of Water has passed, or will certainly exceed the break-even point and that therefore the production of later films of the series is guaranteed: “It looks just like the current pace, the film will easily break even in the next few days, so I can’t seem to get out of it. I’ll have to do the sequels. So now I already know what I’m going to do in the next six or seven years We’ll be fine.”

The director had previously revealed that the film’s break-even point was set at 2 billion dollars, a truly monstrous figure considering that very few films have reached it. He had also stated that the market would decide the fate of the next films.

Cameron wasn’t sure of the success of Avatar: The Water Path, because it’s been a long time since the first film and the world has changed since then, between the pandemic and the emergence of the streaming culture.

So expect the arrival of Avatar 3, 4 and 5, which should be released in 2024, 2026 and 2028 respectively. If you want more information about the film, read our review of Avatar: The Waterway, where we wrote that ” starts immediately strong and hardly ever slows down, giving three hours of entertainment without great intellectual pretensions, but of great audio-visual satisfaction. Certain dialogues could have been written better and some situations managed in a more elegant way, but this second chapter will also accompany you to the discovery of an extremely fascinating planet, overflowing with action and good feelings.It is a good passing chapter, which introduces the motivations that will be developed in subsequent films, in the hope that Cameron will not take another 13 years before bringing the film to the cinema new trip to Pandora.”