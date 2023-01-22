Avatar: The Way of Water he totaled cash for over 2 billion dollarssix weeks after its debut in cinemas: an important result for the film directed by James Cameron, who defined this sum as necessary to recover production costs.

As we know, Avatar 3, 4 and 5 are planned but will take years to make. In any case, the extraordinary success of the film will certainly make it easier carry on the saga and organize what is necessary for the future of the franchise.

As it stands, La Via dell’Acqua has scraped together almost 600 million dollars in the USA alone and $1.43 billion in international markets. It is the second fastest film ever to reach that figure after Avengers: Endgame, and it surpassed the original Avatar by taking six days less.

With its 2.024 billion dollars, the new Avatar becomes the sixth most successful film ever, but the distance that separates it from Avengers: Infinity War (2.052 billion) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2.071 billion) is relatively short and in the coming weeks there may be some surprises.

The challenge is clearly with the original chapter, but La Via dell’Acqua is currently missing about 900 million dollars to overcome it: a feat that may not come true, but which remains quite suggestive.

