Avatar: The Water Path continues its march to theaters, surpassing two more milestones domestically and internationally. In the United States, James Cameron’s latest film has in fact collected another 63.4 million dollars over the last three days, exceeding the 400 million dollar mark.

With today’s takings, still a holiday in some countries due to New Year’s Eve falling on a Sunday, it is expected to exceed $82.4 million in takings.

Speaking of international market, Avatar: The Water Way has exceeded one billion dollars in revenues. It is difficult to say if it will be able to reach the revenues of the first chapter, which in 2009 exceeded 3 billion in total, but the road to becoming a success seems to be going downhill, after some initial uncertainty due to the adverse weather conditions that have plagued the United States and the launch in cinemas in conjunction with the World Cup.

If you want more information on the film, read our review of Avatar: The Road to Water, waiting for information on the game Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which could be released in 2023 (there is still no certainty about it).