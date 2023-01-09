Avatar: The Way of Water continues to grind numbers and records, advancing in the ranking of highest-grossing film in history and reaching the seventh position, surpassing Jurassic World.

James Cameron’s new film has already entered the top ten of the highest grossing films in the history of cinema and is climbing various positions. These days, having remained at the top of the local and foreign box office, it reached the seventh position overtaking Jurassic World and The Lion King, clearly approaching Spider-Man: No Way Home, which it will probably surpass during the week.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film has already made money $1.7 billion worldwide after its fourth weekend in theaters, earning another $45 million over the weekend, with new horror M3GAN taking second place with a whopping $30 million for a strong debut.

As we previously reported, despite the huge production costs at this point Avatar: The Water Way is past breakeven, which also makes it safe to produce the upcoming movies. According to reports from James Cameron, sequels Avatar 3, 4 and 5 are planned but will take years to complete.

The screenplay therefore provides for another trilogy to complete the story, even if the production will be cadenced over the next few years for a rather long period of time.