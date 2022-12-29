James Cameron’s film, Avatar: The Way of Waterhas cashed more than $1.1 billion in cinemas around the world. The data relates to Wednesday 28 December 2022. More precisely, the total collections are estimated at 1,100.6 billion dollars, 762.8 of which obtained in the international box offices. Certainly therefore the overtaking of Top Gun: Maverick, another hit of 2022, which globally grossed 770 million dollars.

The result makes Avatar: La Via dell’Acqua the first worldwide collection of 2022, behind only Spider-Man: No Way Home if we take into consideration the years of the pandemic.

THE international markets where Avatar: The Water Road is doing best are: China ($111.8 million), France ($74.9 million), South Korea ($59.5 million), Germany (52, $1 million) and India ($42.4 million). Which also makes us understand the growing importance of Asian markets for the film industry.

Talking about domestic revenues, i.e. those made in the USA, Avatar: The Water Way currently has reached 337.9 million dollars. In 2022, he is behind only Top Gun: Maverick, which he may soon surpass, however.