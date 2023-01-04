Avatar: The Way of Water is about to become the film he produced more revenue among those launched in 2022, exceeding 1.5 billion dollars of global receipts. You won’t have much trouble doing it, given that the latest data speak of 1,482.5 billion dollars in revenues made so far and your adventure in cinemas is still long.

In short, Top Gun: Maverickwhich grossed 1.498 billion dollars globally, can begin to resign itself.

Internationally, Avatar: The Water Path grossed $1.025 billion as of Tuesday, January 3, 2023, $28.3 million more than the previous day, making it the first film of 2022 outside the United States and second in the era of the pandemic. It also reached the ninth position for all-time grossing on the international charts, surpassing Fast & Furious 8 and Jurassic World in one fell swoop.

TO global level instead it is in twelfth position. Considering that she still has a lot of wiggle room, as already pointed out, she is likely to make it into the top 10.

As of Tuesday, January 3, the highest grossing international markets in Avatar: The Water Way are: China ($165.5M), France ($95M), South Korea ($77.2M), Germany ($73.4M) , the United Kingdom ($59.5M), India ($51.4M), Mexico ($39.1M), Australia ($37.9M), Italy ($33.8M) and Spain ($30.5M).