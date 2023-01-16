Avatar: The Way of Water has surpassed the 1.9 billion dollars grossed globally and is traveling rapidly towards altitude 2 billion dollars. The film continues to be blockbuster around the world, with few other films able to keep up with him.

Tom Hanks’ A Man Called Otto grossed $12.5 billion over the weekend, making $35.7 million, while Plane was stuck at $10 million. Avatar grossed $40 million in the domestic market in the same time frame. It is currently the seventh highest grossing film of all time, just $15 million short of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Level international (therefore net of domestic receipts) Avatar: The Water Street is in the top 5, with 1.3 billion dollars collected, together with Avengers: Infinity Wars and Avengers: Endgame. The other two films featured are also by James Cameron: Titanic and the first Avatar.

In short, it will hardly reach the first position in the global rankings, even given the difficulties cinema is encountering due to the pandemic, but the result of Avatar: The Water Way is still remarkable, so much so as to guarantee the creation of other sequels.