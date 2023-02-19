With 2,243.3 million dollars, Avatar: The Water Sense has already surpassed titanic as the third highest-grossing film in movie history without taking inflation into account. The film, which premiered last December, only took a little over two months to occupy this position, which it has achieved even taking into account the theatrical re-release of titanic on the occasion of its 25th anniversary. The relaunch has made the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet go from a worldwide collection of 2,194 million to 2,242.8 million dollars, according to US media published based on data from Comscore, the company that audits movie earnings. commercial.

More information

The list of highest grossing films in history is led by Avatar (2009), with 2.920 million dollars, followed by Avengers: Endgame (2019), which reached 2,790,000 million. The second part of Avatar the next one on the list is far away and it seems difficult for him to reach it. Even so, these results place James Cameron as the director of three of the four highest-grossing films in history. About the box office results of his films, the director spoke a few days ago with EL PAÍS: “The box office matters to me because it means that the public enjoys what I do. Personally, I no longer need to earn more money.”

Disney had more risk, which had a lot at stake in the production of a saga that it bought through the acquisition of Fox. The specialized website Deadline Hollywood estimates that the film cost about $460 million and, during the campaign, James Cameron pointed to the magazine G.Q. that it was one of the “worst businesses in history”, since to get money it would have to “become the second or third highest grossing in history”. Now that it has achieved it, Disney can already breathe easy regarding the already shot avatar 3, for which Cameron is working in post-production in New Zealand and which will arrive on December 20, 2024 with the addition of Oscar nominee Michelle Yeoh and Spanish Oona Chaplin; as well as avatar 4of which around a third has been shot (since there will be a time jump) and which will be released in 2026, and the already written avatar 5for 2028 and in which the characters will supposedly travel from Pandora to Earth. the sense of waterIn addition, it will fight to win up to four Oscars at the gala on March 12, including the best film.

The premiere of Avatar: The Water Sensestarring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña (who appears in the three highest-grossing films in history) and Sigourney Weaver, strongly boosted the film collection of 2022. In Spain it only needed 13 days to become the highest-grossing film of all last year, and weeks ago it achieved the third national historical place, only surpassed by the first Avatar and 8 Basque surnames (2014). It also made the week following its premiere the week with the highest number of viewers in theaters. At the same time, in the rest of the world it had surpassed $1 billion and was the sixth film in history to reach that mark in just two weeks.

The list of highest grossing films in history continues with Star Wars: The Force Awakens in fifth position (2,071 million dollars). Avengers: Infinity Warsand situates it in sixth position (2,052 million), followed by Spider-Man: No Way Home (1,921 million), jurassicworld (1,671 million dollars), the 2019 version of The Lion King (1,663 million) and The Avengers, in tenth position (1,520 million).

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe