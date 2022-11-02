The next December 15 opens Avatar: El Camino del Agua, the long-awaited sequel to James Cameron’s 2009 film. Since there is relatively little to go, a new trailer has just been released that shows us that it will have excellent visual effects.

Elements of his story still remain fairly secret. Although this advance seems to indicate that the conflict with the humans will make our heroes look for a new home. This will lead them to find a new tribe that seems to have a very water-related lifestyle.

Avatar: The Way of Water will once again be directed by James Cameron. As for actors, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana return as the protagonists, Jake and Neytiri. In addition to that it will have some additions like Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis as the leaders of the water tribe.

With a budget of 250 million dollars, it is one of the most expensive productions in history. This film will be the first of several sequels planned for the Avatar universe. The rest will supposedly arrive in December 2024, 2026 and 2028. Do you think it will be as successful as its predecessor?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about movies and other topics.