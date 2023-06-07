Last December, one of the most spectacular films in terms of the visual part was released in theaters, Avatar: The Path of Water continuation of that tape created by James Cameron in it 2009 which was a precursor in the part of 3D premieres. And now, after having been in the cinema for a couple of months, it is time for it to land on streaming platforms.

The franchise is owned by 20th Century Foxso this new tape can be seen exclusively on disneyplus, Well, let’s remember that some time ago the company took over the company. So programs like The Simpsons, Malcolm in the Middle, Futurama and even How I Met Your Mother are property of Mickey Mouse.

It is worth mentioning that this year the releases have not been as striking compared to other years, but in the coming months there will be a couple of series of Marvel as Secret Wars and loki season 2 to the taste of the fans. To this is added that in no time the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy that already finished broadcasts in cinema.

Regarding the franchise Avatarit is expected that the next film in the saga would be released in the 2024Given the James Cameron promises to explore at least five full-length films. Even a bit of the new plot has been leaked, in which it is stipulated that Jake and company will meet a new kind of Naviwho live near the fire.

Via: discussingfilm

Editor’s note: It took almost half a year to launch on streaming, even when there were no longer even theaters that would show the film in theaters. It must be that with Fox there is a stricter issue to include content on Disney Plus, at least new content.