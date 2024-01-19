













Albert Kim, responsible for the adaptation, spoke in an interview about the differences it will have with the animated series. According to They decided to take the opportunity to bring to life things that are only mentioned in the Avatar original. Which serves to give more weight and context to the story.

One of the scenes we can expect is The Fire Nation attack on the Southern Air Temple. Since in the animated series we only see Aang and company arrive to find the remains of the battle. Now we will see the attack in its entirety.

Additionally, the character of Azula, who had a more important role until the second season of the animation, will have more weight in the adaptation. From this first season we will see her and learn what she is capable of to catch the Avatar. What do you think of these changes?

What do we know about Avatar and its adaptation on Netflix?

The adaptation of Avatar on Netflix It premieres next February 22 on the streaming platform. Like other of its original productions, all its episodes will be released on the same day. It is expected that there will be a total of eight with a duration of approximately one hour each.

Source: Netflix

As for what we will see in this first season, it is said that it will adapt all twenty episodes of the 'book of water'. That is, from Aang's discovery in the ice to the Fire Nation's attack on the Northern Water Tribe.. Do you think it's a good adaptation?

