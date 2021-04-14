Avatar: The Legend of Korra It generated all kinds of conversations when it broadcast its first chapters nine years ago, and it is not for less, if the fans had fallen in love with the saga thanks to Aang.

The founding of a studio dedicated to this work was recently confirmed, so we may have news about new projects in a few months.

While the moment arrives, Avatar fans took to social networks to celebrate Korra, who turned nine years from the broadcast of his first episode, with memes, memories and even requests for him to return.

Many still believe that Aang’s successor failed to overcome the airbender’s adventures, but actually faced terrifying dangers.

Fans of Avatar: The Legend of Korra They are convinced that their participation was great, and in the framework of their ninth anniversary they remembered it through publications on social networks.

‘9 years ago the first episode of The Legend of Korra aired, so happy # 9yearsofKorra to all fans.’

This is how one stage ended and another began.

“Avatar Aang accomplished many remarkable tasks in his life, but sadly his time in the world came to an end and like the cycle of the seasons, the cycle of the avatar began again.” These words opened the first episode of The Legend of Korra, aired nine years ago. # 9YearsofKorra ‘.

Some reminded all the villains that the new Avatar defeated.

‘Korra defeated the equalists, Unalaq, Vaatu and the red lotus before turning 20.’

So far it has not been revealed if Avatar Studios’ upcoming projects feature Aang or Korra, but whatever their focus we are sure it will be great.

Would you like them to take up the previous Avatars or show us a new one?

