We have very good news for fans of Avatar the last Airbender, Since it will return in animated film format, it was announced with a release date for 2025, and it will be available in theaters around the world.

Paramount will be the study that will carry out the project, and communicated an exact date. If everything goes as planned, we will have Aang back on screen by October 10, 2025.

It was revealed that The project will consist of three installments of feature films, and the release date of the first was announced. However, it does not yet have a title, it is identified as “Untitled Avatar Aang Movie”.

However, we do know that it will be directed by Lauren Montgomery, who has been involved in the production of The legend of aang Y the legend of korra—.

The production of the Aang movie for 2025

It will be in charge of the Avatar Studios Division.

Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko will be responsible, in addition, they are the ones who created the original series.

It will be animated by Flying Bark Productions —Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles—

What will the movie be about? Avatar the last Airbender scheduled for 2025?

It is rumored that the film will recover the cast of the original series, but will propose them as adults, obviously in events after the great battle against the fire lord.

After the controversy of the Live Action —Netflix— project, this new proposal is announced that will be “more reliable”, in case you have fallen in love with the proposal by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko.

Netflix’s Live Action vs. Paramount’s Movie

It should be noted that the live action that the Netflix platform prepares has nothing to do with Paramount’s production. The Netflix project was abandoned by the creators due to creative differences.

The good news for fans is that we will have two installments of Avatar the last Airbender. The closest – the live action – will arrive at the end of 2023.

