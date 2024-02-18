Avatar The Legend of Aang is coming to Netflix and will allow those who haven't had the opportunity to watch the animated series to discover the stories of Aang, Katara, Zuko and many other characters. Among the others, Ty Lee is also present, an adversary of the protagonists who, however, cannot be appreciated. The cosplay world loves her too and now we get to see the Ty Lee cosplay realized by missbrisolo.

In these photographic shots, missbrisolo it is not together with melodymagsss, also in the Ty Lee version. Both cosplays are excellently made. Ty Lee is an expert circus performer and even though she is not a dominatrix she is able to fight on par with her friends.

What do you think of the Ty Lee cosplay made by missbrisolo?