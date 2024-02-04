Avatar: The Legend of Aang is coming to Netflix in live action format and will not be a carbon copy of the animated series and must also be able to attract fans of Game of thrones. For example, Aang will be different and he will be much more determined to complete his mission, instead of being a child going on an adventure.

Speaking to IGN USA, showrunner Albert Kim said: “I think the state of the world and the stakes are still the same. So we decided to make Aang's narrative path clearer. In the first season of the animated series, Aang goes from place to place in search of adventure. He also finds himself saying things like, “We need to go ride the elephant koi first.” It's a little looser, as befits a cartoon.”

“We had to make sure that [nella serie TV live action] had one greater push from the start. And so, that's a change that we've made. We essentially give him this vision of what's going to happen and he says, 'I have to get to the Northern Water Tribe to stop this from happening.' That gives it a much stronger narrative drive, than “Let's take a detour and go ride the elephant koi,” that kind of thing. It's part of the process of going from a Nickelodeon cartoon to a Netflix drama series.”