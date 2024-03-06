Through its social networks, Netflix confirmed the renewal of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' for a second and third season. In this way, the live action It will have the same structure as its animated version, which also has 3 installments. This announcement came after the adaptation's devastating passage through the famous streaming platform, where, to date, it continues to be at the top of the top 10 of the most popular series on the service worldwide.

Through a poster, Netflix announced that they will adapt the books of earth and fire, respectively, which filled all the fans with excitement, who were eagerly awaiting the arrival of the news. In this note we tell you everything that is known about the next seasons of the production.

YOU CAN SEE: This live action just premiered on Netflix and already leads the top 10 worldwide

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' is the most watched series on Netflix

The renewal of 'Avatar the last Airbender' by Netflix responds to the overwhelming success it had on the platform after achieving a total of 21.2 million views in the first 4 days since its premiere, more than what another adaptation like 'One Piece'which was also acclaimed by critics and fans of the story.

With this poster, Netflix confirmed seasons 2 and 3 of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'. Photo: Netflix

Likewise, the service itself also announced that, 11 days after its launch, the series obtained 41.1 million views, placing it in first place in the ranking of the most popular on the platform in 76 countries.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' (Netflix) is a well-made and faithful adaptation to the animation [CRÍTICA]

This 'boom' caused its more than obvious renewal, since it was not only a trend on the page, but also on social networks, with more than 1,000 million interactions with the hashtag #AvatarTheLastAirbender on TikTok.

When do seasons 2 and 3 of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' premiere?

At the moment, it is unknown when seasons 2 and 3 of 'Avatar the last Airbender', as well as the time that will separate both deliveries. But, unlike other productions, it is presumed that these two parts will not take long to arrive, since the original story has children between 12 and 16 years old as protagonists, so the actors must maintain the appearance of their characters.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender': release time and date of the new Netflix live-action series

Another detail that was not disclosed is the number of chapters that each of these seasons will have, but it is believed that they could follow the same destiny as the first part, which was made up of 8. However, this point could change, since fans want more episodes so that the story can be told better.

The first installment of the series covered the book 'Water', while the 2nd and 3rd will deal with 'Earth' and 'Fire', respectively. Photo: Netflix

Will 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' have more seasons?

With the renewal for a second and third part, the live action of 'Avatar the last Airbender' It will cover the same number of installments as its animated version, so it is very unlikely that the adaptation will have more content and last for more seasons.

YOU CAN SEE: Why was Noah Ringer, the first Aang from 'Avatar: The Airbender', forgotten?

Something that could happen, although it depends on the success of the final seasons of the live action, is an adaptation of 'The Legend of Korra', a series that Nickelodeon released due to the great reception that the original story had and that takes place 70 years after the events shown in the animation.

#39Avatar #Airbender39 #seasons #Netflix #renewed #series #resounding #success