“Avatar the last Airbender” will come to Netflix in 2024, as announced in the TUDUM 2023, annual event of the famous streaming platform in which its new productions are released. This adaptation of the Nickelodeon animated series will star Gordon Cormier (Aang), Kiawentiio Tarbell (Katara), Ian Ousley (Sokka) and Dallas Liu (Zuko).

“Avatar: The Last Airbender”, which will have eight one-hour episodes each, is one of Netflix’s most expensive productions, with a budget of around $15 million per episode, which makes a total of 120 million for the first season.

