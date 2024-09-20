We won’t spoil the character. since there may be new viewers among the readers who have never seen the animated series and will prefer to find out who he is and why he fights barefoot. Let us remember that the live action television series is based on the Nickelodeon cartoon that aired in the late 2000s.

Netflix has unveiled a cryptic first teaser trailer for the second season of Avatar: The Last Airbender . In the video, which you can find below, we can see someone using his Earthbender powers. Fans know very well who it is: it is Toph since he has bare feet.

Who will play Toph in Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2?

Below you can see the official trailer of the Netflix series. As mentioned, it is a short teaser which serves to confirm that the second season is in production. Remember that the third and final season of Avatar: The Last Airbender has already been confirmed.

With regard to the actress who will play Tophwe know that it is Miya Cech. The girl is 17 years old and has appeared in various productions such as Darkest Minds (2018), Rim of the World (2019), The Astronauts (2020-2021) by Nickelodeon, Surfer Girls (since 2022) and various other films. The role of Toph will however be her best achievement to date, probably.

We also point out that on Wednesday Season 2 will be shown with a first trailer that also indicates the release date on Netflix.