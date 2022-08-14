Apparently the Japanese division of Amazon has unveiled by mistake Avatar: The Last Airbender – Quest for Balancea new game for PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch not yet officially announced, complete with a release date, scheduled for the next one November 8.

From the Amazon.jp page we learn that Avatar: The Last Airbender – Quest for Balance will be published by GameMill Entertainmentthe publisher of Nickelodeaon All-Star Brawl and Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues.

Unfortunately there are no further details, but from the title of the game it is clear that it will be based on the animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender, which aired on Nickelodeon between February 2005 and July 2008, while in Italy it was broadcast from December 2008. with the title Avatar: The Legend of Aang.

Avatar: The Last Airbender, an image from the animated series

The series is set in the Aang era in a fictional world inspired by the east, in which the population is divided into four nations corresponding to the elements of water, earth, fire and air. The protagonist of the story is the twelve-year-old Aang, an Avatar who has the task of putting an end to the hostilities between the four countries, at war for a century, thanks to his ability to master all four elements, and his friends Katara, Sokka and Toph, who accompany him on his adventures.

The leak would seem concrete. As reported by VGC, in February the first rumors about a GDR for console based on the universe of Avatar and the Aang era, with a release date not too far away. To find out more at this point, we just have to wait for the official announcement by GameMill Entertainment.