GameMill Entertainment is preparing to release a new game of Avatar: The Last Airbender for PlayStation 4 and 5 (and Switch) this year.

The new game in the franchise, subtitled Quest for Balancehas been placed in the list of Amazon Japan before its announcement and, according to the retailer, theNovember 8.

There isn’t much information on the reseller page, aside from publisher GameMill Entertainment, known for publishing games based on popular licenses like Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues.

In February, the Avatar News website first reported an Avatar console RPG game in development, which would be based on the Aang era and set to be released much sooner than expected. This, apparently, appears to be in line with the game’s recent announcement.

It will be the first Avatar game after 2014’s The Legend of Korra, developed by PlatinumGames, a team known for the Bayonetta and NieR: Automata series.

A turn-based mobile RPG called Avatar: Generations, developed by Square Enix London Mobile and Navigator Games, is also in the works.

Source: VGC.