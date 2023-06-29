Confirming the leaks that have emerged in recent months, the publisher GameMill Entertainment and the developers of Bamtang Games have announced Avatar: The Last Airbender – Quest for Balance for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, with a retail debut set forfall of 2023. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer, which you can view in the player below.

Avatar: The Last Airbender – Quest for Balance is a actionadventure based on the animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender, aired on Nickelodeon between February 2005 and July 2008, while in Italy it has been broadcast since December 2008 with the title Avatar: The Legend of Aang.

It will be possible to face the adventure alone or in the company of a friend via the local co-op for two players. It will be possible to play nine different playable characters, including Aang, Toph, Sokka and Katara. From the first official details we also learn that players will be able to “replay any of the 18 exciting chapters whenever you choose to experience your favorite moments from the series”.

There will also be puzzles themed around the four elements of earth, wind, fire and water, side quests, character upgrades and interactions with various characters from the series. More information on this will be revealed in the coming weeks.