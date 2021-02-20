Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the most beloved animated series of the last two decades. The story that narrated the adventures of the airbender, a boy capable of controlling the four elements, had a total of three seasons and 61 episodes.

Its popularity became so great that even in 2010 a live-action adaptation was released, but it did not have the expected success. Two years later, the show’s creators, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, expanded the fictional universe through comics.

Now, Netflix is ​​developing a new live action, a risky bet considering its predecessor. However, the confidence for the project could not be greater after the consulting firm NDP Group announced that the animated series was the most watched of 2020 on the platform.

The coveted list of the most watched in the children’s category continues with The boss baby, back in business; Naruto; Miraculous: tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir; PJ Mask; The Garfield show; Johhny test; The Legend of Korra; Scooby-Doo and Cocomelon.

Avatar: The Last Airbender – Official Synopsis

The story revolves around a planet that has four different nations; the Water Tribes, the Earth Kingdom, the Fire Nation, and the Air Nomads. In them normal people coexist with Masters. Among all people, from time to time someone is born capable of controlling the elements of nature, whose task is to solve the problems of the world.