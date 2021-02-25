With the renewed success of the animated series by Avatar, The last Airbender Y The Legend of Korra, thanks to its recent inclusion in Netflix, Nickelodeon decided that it is time to expand the universe of this successful franchise.

The television channel announced the creation of Avatar Studios, a new division that will be in charge of creating new content based on the world of Aang Y Korra. In fact, the first job will be an animated airbender movie, which is already in development.

The above was revealed this Wednesday during the presentation of the Investors Day of ViacomCBS. The original creators and executive producers of the series, Michael DiMartino Y Bryan konietzko, will lead the new study of Nickelodeon.

‘(We are excited) to develop our franchise and its narrative on a larger scale. It’s hard to believe that 19 years have passed since we created Avatar, but even after all this time, there are many stories and periods in Aang’s world that we would like to bring to life.‘.

‘We are fortunate to have a growing community of passionate fans who enjoy exploring the Avatarverse as much as we‘said the creators of Avatar to the EW website.

DiMartino and Konietzko are happy to return to Nickelodeon

The legend of aang originally aired in 2005. Since then it has become one of the most beloved animated series on the planet. Subsequently, The Legend of Korra, a direct sequel to the events of the Last Airbender, wowed millions of fans in 2012.

‘We are excited to return to Nickelodeon where Avatar began. We will do what we do best in the biggest way possible. We can’t wait to build great teams and productions to make this fantasy come true.‘, the creators concluded.

It is not yet known what kind of events they will be recounting in Aang’s new movie, but with the direction of DiMartino Y Konietzko, we are sure that it will keep the essence of the original series.

This is a comfort to fans, especially after it was announced that they will no longer participate in the recent live-action. We’ll see what happens to Avatar Studios.

