Ubisoft has to do with a new discharge: David Polfeldt, managing director of Ubisoft Massive resigns. According to a report shared, Polfeldt will no longer be the head of the studio that has been working on the new chapters of The Division, Star Wars and Avatar starting from July 1st.

Ubisoft informed its employees through an internal message: the company explained that Polfeldt is “ready for a new challenge” and that after a sabbatical, he will return to Ubisoft in a new “strategic role”. “After more than 12 years leading Ubisoft Massive to massive success, David Polfeldt takes a short sabbatical before returning to Ubisoft in a new role.“a Ubisoft representative told the Kotaku website.”We have already named David’s successor and look forward to sharing more details at a later date“.

In the last year at Ubisoft several executives have left the company but for another reason: we all remember the sexual harassment scandal that broke out last year, with important figures such as Serge Hascoet accused of having held meetings within some strip club.

Ubisoft Massive is working on both a new Star Wars game not yet shown and Avatar Frontiers of Pandora which made its debut at E3 2021.

