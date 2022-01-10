Visitors to the Expo 2020 Dubai flock to the Japan Pavilion, which is one of the most prominent and popular participating pavilions, to simulate the “Avatar” and display the unique fog. Pavilion officials followed the method of pre-booking through the “Expo Dubai” application via mobile phones, to prevent overcrowding or crowding, while following all precautions and instructions followed. The Japan Pavilion at Expo 2020 will display a variety of content revolving around the theme “Where Ideas Meet” in an innovative display environment that uses the latest global technologies. Ideas in a way that simulates the cultural history of Japan. An exciting and unique experience, which may be the first of its kind inside the international exhibition, to be enjoyed by adults and children of Expo Dubai visitors, through a tour inside the Japan Pavilion and time travel, and it is the perfect choice to enter the world of magic and imagination, through a simulation that starts from the moment you enter the pavilion Handing you personalized smartphones that are loaned to visitors, tracking what they show interest in you so that data is used to create a conclusion for that day and time, by analyzing movements and emotions, while through Silky Fine Mist technology you are presented in front of you through a highly accurate combinatorial blurry world, a new concept you produced Panasonic Corporation, helps visualize 3D art in a creative experience. This system operates in a two-fluid fusion fog world, because the fog evaporates quickly after activation, it provides a comfortable cooling sensation while keeping out moisture, and the hot body cools directly at close range, you will feel a comfortable cooling sensation by spraying the mist directly on the body for comfort Instant from intense heat. The tour inside the corridors of the suite begins by welcoming guests with the traditional Japanese origami three-dimensional designs that symbolize respect for others using the art of origata, and notifications arrive on the accompanying mobile phone, which recommends a distinctive Japanese “flower” from the options offered by the smart system that accompanies you inside the suite. Each flower has a specific meaning and purpose. The visitor takes an exceptional and unique journey, in an environment of high-definition fog, using 3D art, for an unprecedented immersive experience in scenes and images that express the social and environmental challenges facing the world today. The designers of the Japanese pavilion are keen to convey its role in consolidating the link between technology and humans, and after an interesting presentation on Japanese history with its components, it begins by dividing the main room in the midst of the fog into 4 doors that represent the seasons of the year, and each visitor is asked to choose the chapter that he likes, then he will transfer you to a room Three-dimensional shapes and decorative colors representing the traditional heritage of the people of Japan, amid great sound, sensory and visual effects, to transport you to a 360-degree theater, where advanced data technology merges with graphic art, across the “globe” that appears in the form of a huge glass crystal. The Japanese pavilion provides its visitors with a golden opportunity to enjoy high-tech entertainment, through artificial intelligence, and the smartphone draws a different painting for each visitor that accompanies him as a shadow on huge screens, appearing amid the fog in the form of an “avatar” in a distinctive and different color for each visitor. The “avatar” is based on the concept of participation, harmony and sharing the best ideas, through a high-tech experience, which relies on drawing an artificial image as a “mobile phone”, about everything that goes on inside each visitor of feelings and emotions towards the “offer”, and categorizing it in a number of interests and preferences. Beginning with each visitor choosing a season of the year, and at the end each “avatar” begins by presenting the best ideas and solutions that appear on the “planet” model, after which the sixty-minute tour ends amid loud applause from young and old. The project was designed by the engineering office “Yako Nagayama and Associates.” The Japan Pavilion is located in the “Opportunities” area of ​​“Expo 2020 Dubai.” The exterior of the pavilion’s network combines traditional Japanese and arabesque patterns.