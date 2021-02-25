Avatar had a kind of second wind with the pandemic, especially after the full series reached Netflix in countries like U.S.

Millions of fans around the world were able to relive the adventures of Aang and his friends, although at the time we did not imagine that we would soon have him back.

With the confirmation of a new animated film and the creation of a studio dedicated to Avatar, the followers of this work were excited and celebrated its return through social networks.

Although a live action with Netflix, the departure of the creators showed that it might not be what we imagined, although it is still too early to say.

The new animated film of Avatar and even the possible derivative projects will have the supervision of Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino, so we can expect great things.

Fans react to Avatar’s return

The fans know that something great is coming, so they did not take long to share their happiness through social networks.

At the moment it was not revealed what the theme of the new animated film will be and unfortunately they did not give us a release date; however, it is better to have the promise of their return than nothing.

“Nickelodeon knows that the Avatar universe is essentially the best thing they’ve ever released.”

Requests from fans were not long in coming, and almost all of them want past stories to be finished before giving new characters a chance.

‘Let the new Avatar movie be about them looking for Zuko’s mom’

“I hope they don’t make an Avatar after Korra when there are so many stories to tell based on ATLA, Korra and Kyoshi’s novels.”

At the moment we can only wait for this epic return.

