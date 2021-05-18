Avatar the last Airbender is one of the animated series of Nickelodeon that we remember the most, not only for its beautiful animation, but for the combination of cultural and traditional elements, but it also gave us an epic story that we will hardly forget (and that being honest, there is no reason to want to do something like that) .

Avatar He has had different comebacks and his participation in video games, although it has not been as great as we would like, has been present. For example, The Legend of Korra (yeah yeah, we already know they hate her and all that) passed through the hands of talented developers Platinum Games, who are best known for their work on Bayonetta.

In this way, they managed to deliver a game that although somewhat unnoticed, a product that respected the source of origin and managed to obtain a spectacular performance, with a constant 60 frames per second and a design that felt like a complete amalgam. Now if you miss Aang and company, you will have a new opportunity to see your favorite characters in action.

Avatar skins return to Smite

We know that video games of the style MOBA they tend to create collaborations out of the ordinary. For example, Arena of Valor has done it with the heroes and villains of Dc comics and I can easily say that they did very well, and although it is not of the genre MOBA, titles like Fortnite $ are also benefited from these Skins or aspects, to the extent that from time to time they return them to their store so that no one is left with the desire to join the celebration of collaborations.

Applying the logic above, Smite does not want to stay with the desire and seeks to repeat the success it had with this line of skins.

How will you remember -and if we do not tell you-, this theme was launched in the middle of last year for a limited time, and again, you will have the opportunity to acquire Aang, Katara and Sokka to lead them into battle, but that’s not all, because this time, Azula, everyone’s waifu, will join the fight.

If you want to get it, it will have a 20% discount for the first two weeks. Stay tuned, because they will arrive with the update of the May pass, which, to mention it, has a collaboration with Monstercat.

With this you already have a good pretext to put more hours in Smite and play with your favorite characters from the series. Maybe after this relaunch they will consider delivering more characters, and why not? Maybe in the future they can bring other characters like Korra and the fans of said series can also have a bit of fanservice.

Will you play Smite to revive the legend of the Four Elements?

And before you go, don’t forget to check out the follow-up Nickelodeon will give Avatar. It is not what we deserve, but it is what we can have for now.

Fountain



