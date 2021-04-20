Fans of Avatar They got excited and lost faith in a matter of hours when they realized that the new series announced did not represent some kind of animated project that was of interest to them.

The new series of Avatar will be available through Youtube starting April 22 to celebrate Earth Day. This production will be named ‘Four Nations Forum’ (Forum of the four nations) and will be dedicated to touching controversial topics among fans.

What do we mean? Let’s say Four Nations Forum will be dedicated to dealing with issues of Avatar that generate discussions among fans such as:Katara would have stayed with Zuko? What is the best episode of the second book?

Finally, this new product from Avatar It seems that he tries to give a space to the followers of the series of Nickelodeon. While the idea sounds pretty appealing, many were expecting a new animation, story, or whatever instead.

So should fans give up all hope of a sequel coming?

It is worth noting that, thus far, Netflix is the only company that has something related to Avatar in its sights. In this precise case we will have a Live Action that will have certain creative freedoms unrelated to the original product.

Why do we say this? The original creators of Avatar were involved in this Live Action from the beginning, but, two years later, due to creative differences with Netflix, they decided it was better to get out of the project.

Information is very scarce about this exclusive Netflix production, however, at this time we can already anticipate that the writer and producer Albert kim he will be the one in charge of this new program.

Now we can only wait for more official information to come since, perhaps, Nickelodeon and Paramount, the owners of the product, will put the batteries so that we have something worthy and good of Avatar.

