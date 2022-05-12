Apparently we are less than 12 months after the launch of Skull and Bones.

The pirate game of Ubisoft was repeatedly postponed, although test footage leaked late last month suggested a launch was finally on the horizon. Now, Ubisoft has reconfirmed that the title will really see the light in this financial year (before April 1, 2023).

This financial year will also see the arrival of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Developed by The Division studio, Massive Entertainmentthe game was first announced more than five years ago.

As with Skull and Bones, there is no official release date for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, although it will likely arrive around the same time that the next Avatar sequel arrives this year. The film is scheduled for December.

Finally, there is Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hopethe highly anticipated sequel to the brilliant Switch-exclusive game of Ubisoft Milan. As with the aforementioned titles, it will arrive before next April, but we don’t know if before or after Christmas.

Ubisoft released its annual financial results, where it also mentioned “other exciting titles“out this year as well as”free-to-play launches … based on our biggest IPs“.

Last year, Ubisoft announced a free-to-play version of The Division called Heartland, but there is still little information on the title.

Source: Eurogamer.net.