A central component of Avatars and of the imminent Avatar: The Way of Water it is splendid Pandoraplanet rich in resources that humans try to exploit to their advantage.

According to producer Jon Landau, Avatars 5 will see Neytiri (played by Zoe Saldana) travel the earth.

While the debut film showed some of humanity’s worst traits and their need to colonize and destroy other planets and cultures, the producer noted that the future storyline will see Neytiri witness a wider spectrum of humanity and its civilization. Here are the producer’s words:

Well, that’s funny. I wasn’t going to mention it, but I later heard that Jim [James Cameron, n.d.R.] talked about it a bit. In the fifth film there will be a section of the story where the characters will go to Earth. We’re going there to open some characters like Neytiri’s eyes.

In the first film, the Na’vi had a limited understanding of humans, as they were more interested in the motivations of theRDA organization and in their search forunobtainium. In this sense, the manufacturer has stated the following:

The Earth is not represented only by the RDA […] not all humans are bad, just as not all Na’vi are good. We want to expose Neytiri this concept.

Filming of Avatars 3 have now ended, while Avatars 4 it has already been partially filmed. It is clear, therefore, that the narrative cues underlying Avatar 5 are already clear in the minds of the director, producers and screenwriters.

Avatar: The Water Road will debut in Italian cinemas on December 14, 2022. As for Avatar 5, the tentative date for the theatrical release is set at December 22, 2028.