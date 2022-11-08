James Cameron shared some details of a sequel to the canceled Avatarknown as The High Ground, revealing that he had a 130-page script with many “cool things”, including a zero gravity battle.

Cameron talked about the canceled Avatar sequel in the new issue of Total Film magazine. He explained why it never made it to the big screen, stating that the script lacked some important elements which are instead present in the real sequel then produced; obviously we are talking about Avatar: The Way of Water.

“We were doing some rehearsals,” he told the magazine. “I was working with a team of writers. We had a lot of ideas. We kept trying to pack them in a box, but they never quite fit. So, at one point, I said, ‘I’ll finish it and see if it’s a movie.’ I did it. It has been completed, I believe, with 130 pages. I thought, “Hey, this is a great story. This is a great read.”

An Avatar Na’vi

“But it lacked one of the critical elements of the sequels, which was that he did not go far enough towards the unexpected. He also didn’t quite respect the rules of Avatar, which is to connect us to the world of dreams, which has a spiritual component that we cannot quantify in words. He respected all the other boxes, but he didn’t respect that one. ”

Cameron and his team refurbished parts of the script of The High Ground to include them in the next Avatar sequels, but have decided to adapt the rest of the story for a new graphic novel that will hit shelves on December 6. The comic will be the prequel to The Way of the Water.

“There is some fantastic material. I mean, there are the Na’vi fighting with bows and arrows in zero gravity,” he said. “But it didn’t achieve the thematic goals I had in mind. So we’re turning it into one Dark Horse graphic novel. You will be able to see the intermediate battle that took place between the first and the second film. ”

We also know that Avatar The Way to Water will still talk about environmentalism but it will not be a “sermon”.