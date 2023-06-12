L’Ubisoft Forward of this year will show many new features and among these we have already had the opportunity to see a new trailer of Avatars: Frontiers of Pandora. The game will be an open world in first person and will take us to the magnificent planet Pandora accompanied by Na’Vi that we’ve come to love on the big screen.

Just like in the movies the planet will once again be the victim of human attack. The earthlings want to impose their culture on the Na’Vi and it will be our task to save the inhabitants of Pandora and to come into close contact with their culture and with the path to which we are predestined. Just like in the movies Pandora will offer gamers magnificent biomes and will give us the opportunity to get to know all the creatures that inhabit it in depth.

The Ubisoft Forward also shows us several gameplay images giving a great focus on the flying sessions at the turn of the century Ikran, on the cuisine and on the approach to the fights that we will be able to face with violent or more stealth dynamics depending on our preferences. The movies of James Cameron they have made generations of film enthusiasts dream and surely for many of them it will be wonderful to finally be able to explore the lands of Pandora.