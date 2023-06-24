Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment are actively collaborating with the team Lightstorm EntertainmentJames Cameron’s independent film studio, to make sure Avatars: Frontiers of Pandora is as faithful as possible and in line with the standards of the universe created by the films.

For the uninitiated, the game is set in an unexplored continent, where players will meet new flora and fauna, characters and experience a unpublished story, which will be canonical within the series. For this reason, the expectations of fans of James Cameron’s work are very high and to meet them, the development team is working closely with the same people who brought Avatar to the big screen. This was confirmed by creative director Magnus Jansén in an interview with GameReactor.

“Doing something that fits and is canon-worthy in Avatar is a feat,” Jansén said of creating the new continent of Pandora where Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is set.

“But we have experts to help us. It’s a co-creation. We work every day, every week, with the same experts who make the movies. We work with the costume designer, we work with the creature designer, with the art directors, and they are there every step of the way to help us create the new regions, new biomes, new flora, fauna, characters, clans , the cultures. We have help from the best. I think they’re also a little excited to do something that’s interactive.”

“Working with the Lightstorm team is very helpful because it’s a living thing. Pandora, and the world of Avatar, isn’t some old, sleeping world. There are new movies coming out, so it’s very dynamic and being able to add to that dynamic, bringing completely new stories, new characters and new experiences into Avatar, it’s fantastic.”

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be available on December 7, 2023 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.