Why did the game’s authors have this opportunity? To avoid re-proposing ideas and themes in the game that would later be used in a future film and to prevent these from becoming uninteresting.

Ubisoft developers at work on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora they have had access to the scripts of upcoming films of the film saga. Game Director Magnus Jensen revealed it during an interview with ComicBook.com.

The statement from the Game Director of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

In Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora we will also be able to use flying mounts

“In order to fit into the timeline properly – because we started working on this game before Avatar: The Way of Water came out – we had access to the script, not only for Avatar: The Way of Water, but also some upcoming films. In different quantities, of course,” Jensen said.

“AND there are a couple of reasons because of this. The first, the most important, is that we must fit in as best we can. We need to enter this world, merge with it and feel like we are part of it. There is also a second very practical reason. When we come up with new settings and new twists, or whatever, we don’t want to cannibalize each other.”

We remind you that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is scheduled for December 7, 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series Here is a trailer on the contents of the Season Pass.