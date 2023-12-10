Our review
In our review of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora we said positive words about the world recreated by Massive Entertainment, the wealth of the countryside and the ability to stage some high-impact sequences.
What didn’t completely convince us was the open world structure, very traditional and a little too slow to get going, as well as less brilliant gameplay than we expected for such an important and ambitious production.
#Avatar #Frontiers #Pandora #trailer #recognition #international #press
Leave a Reply