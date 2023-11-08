Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be seen dedicating a rich man coverage in the next issue of Game Informer magazine, as revealed by the trailer presentation that you can see below, with several previously unreleased gameplay sequences.

A few days after the eighteen-minute gameplay video of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, we will therefore be able to take a new, in-depth look at theambitious tie-in produced by Ubisoft and based on the famous film saga.

“We visited Massive’s offices in Malmo, Sweden, in order to try the game for a couple of hours in the scenario of Kinglor Forest, one of the three regions of the Frontier”, reads the Game Informer post.

“Our twelve-page report also includes an analysis of the other two regions in Frontiers of Pandora, the Upper Plains and the Clouded Forest, which we were able to view during our tour while interviewing the project’s main designers.”