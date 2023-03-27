The trailer officer of Avatars: Frontiers of Pandora he totaled over 18 million views: An extraordinary achievement for the long-awaited tie-in produced by Ubisoft, which has managed to surpass the numbers of the various Starfield videos released so far, as Benji-Sales pointed out.

While for some hours we have been talking about the new images of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora revealed by a leaker and a video coming soon, the reflection of Benji, who has always been attentive to sales and metrics, highlights an aspect that had hitherto a bit in the background.

Indeed, you will remember the skepticism that accompanied the announcement of Avatar: The Way of Waterthe speeches on the fact that a lot of time had now passed since the first chapter of the saga and the new film would hardly have totaled receipts even minimally comparable to those, record-breaking, of the original Avatar.

After that, The Water Way raked in over $2 billion, silencing everyone. A gigantic user base, which apparently is also interested in seeing what will come out of Frontiers of Pandora, judging by the views of the trailer.

In short, if Ubisoft does a good job with this tie-in it could really get very important results and recover from the period of uncertainty that has characterized the French publisher in recent months.