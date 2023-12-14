After spending several hours in the world of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, it's clear how ambitious Ubisoft has been on a journey to recreate the visual and thematic universe of James Cameron's film in every detail. The experience opens on a stage of lush forests and spectacular alien landscapes, which immediately capture your attention. The faithfulness to Cameron's vision is unmistakable, with impressive graphics that make Pandora a living and breathing world, full of wonders to explore. The heart of the game is its interaction with the environment. The destruction and regeneration of ecosystems are not only obvious to the eye, but involve the player in a meaningful way. You feel part of this world, actively contributing to its protection. The combat and stealth system, despite being simple, proves effective and adds a strategic dimension to the missions. Using a bow or sneaking through enemies offers a satisfying experience, consistent with the game's setting.

However, “Frontiers of Pandora” is not without its flaws. The main obstacle is navigation within the game. The absence of clear directions can make finding the right path frustrating, especially for novice players. This aspect, while designed to encourage exploration, can lead to moments of confusion and confusion. Furthermore, the narrative and characters seem to lack the depth and involvement that one would expect. The interactions and dialogues between the Na'vi are sometimes repetitive and uninspiring, reducing immersion in the plot. The game offers moments of true enchantment, especially in the exploration of Pandora, and is a good experience for fans of first-person open worlds and fans of the Avatar universe.

Format: PC, PS5 (tested version), Xbox Series publisher: Ubisoft Developer: Massive Entertainment Vote: 7/10