Apparently thephysical edition Of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandorathe one on disk so to speak, requires an Internet connection for installation.

Some users who received a copy in advance, in fact, declare that once the game is started it is not possible to go beyond a black screen showing the game logo and the release date of December 7, 2023.

In the case of the Redditor Interisting-Squash81when he got hold of the PS5 version of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on disc, every possible solution proved useless: he tried to change the internal time of the console and start the game offline, but nothing.

A possible hypothesis is that the game requires a day-one patch which will only be available from December 7th. This would be supported by the wording on the front of the package, which reads: “Internet connection required to install game”as we can see in the image below that we extrapolated from the boxart on Amazon.it.