Apparently thephysical edition Of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandorathe one on disk so to speak, requires an Internet connection for installation.
Some users who received a copy in advance, in fact, declare that once the game is started it is not possible to go beyond a black screen showing the game logo and the release date of December 7, 2023.
In the case of the Redditor Interisting-Squash81when he got hold of the PS5 version of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on disc, every possible solution proved useless: he tried to change the internal time of the console and start the game offline, but nothing.
A possible hypothesis is that the game requires a day-one patch which will only be available from December 7th. This would be supported by the wording on the front of the package, which reads: “Internet connection required to install game”as we can see in the image below that we extrapolated from the boxart on Amazon.it.
A prerequisite that makes you turn up your nose?
With the exception of those who received a physical copy in advance or those who cannot connect to the Internet in any way, the one imposed by Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will probably It’s not a big limitationalthough in any case it might make people turn up their noses.
However, it raises concerns in the context of video game preservationgiven that in the future it may be impossible to launch the game if Ubisoft’s servers are permanently shut down, especially if this practice is adopted by other publishers in the future.
