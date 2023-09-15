Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora received a new story trailer as part of the latest Status of Play of sonyshowing more of what players can expect from Ubisoft’s upcoming open-world FPS.

The trailer highlights some of the unique ways players will be able to explore Pandora, like jumping on the back of a flying banshee during free fall or riding a direhorse through the game’s stunning landscapes. It also sets up the plot, as players step into the shoes of a Na’vi who was kidnapped by humans from the Resource Development Administration at a young age and trained in their ways, only to be rescued 15 years later. .

From there, players will learn about PandoraNa’vi culture and what’s at stake, as GDR forces seek to plunder Pandora for their own selfish needs. Combat is also an important part of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandoraand the new trailer for the game shows that there will be many ways to confront the humans who seek to claim Pandora as your own. From bows and arrows to rocket launchers, players will have a wide arsenal at their disposal, with a mix of high-tech human weaponry alongside simpler but equally deadly Na’vi weapons.

Everything seems quite similar to Far Cry: Pandorawith Ubisoft taking an “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” approach to creating an open-world shooter based on James Cameron’s film franchise. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be released on December 7th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. The version of PS5 you will receive a cosmetic pack of DLC free at launch, something that those who play on Xbox either PC they will have to pay.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will have to keep fans of the film franchise busy for a few years, as the third film in Avatar was recently pushed back from 2024 to December 2025. Meanwhile, two other additional films in the series, Avatar 4 and 5are also in the works, the last of which won’t premiere until 2031.

Via: PlayStation