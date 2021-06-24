Ubisoft Massive wants to offer the player to travel through a Pandora full of details where the NPCs have a lot to say.

Four years after confirmation, finally Ubisoft presented in society Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora during the past E3 2021, a first-person action and adventure experience developed by Massive Entertainment, creators of The Division 2, which will seek get the most out of the Snowdrop engine. How? In this video, those in charge offer us a first preview of what technological advances we will find in the video game, including the use of ray tracing.

Ray tracing allows Frontiers of Pandora to be more natural and photorealisticOleksandr koshlo“With ray tracing, we can now light up Pandora like we never did before. This way we get real reflections by emission and bioluminescence that comes out of the plants to make Pandora look more alive and realistic“says Kunal Luthra, technical artist at Massive Entertainment. On this point, Oleksandr Koshlo, rendering programmer on the team based in Sweden, adds that thanks to the use of this technology, Frontiers of Pandora looks more natural and photorealistic,” even factoring out dynamic objects, dynamic weather, or time of day. “

NPCs that go one step further

Although this is not the only ace up its sleeve by Massive Entertainment to make the trip through the Western Frontier something that seems truly alive. “The different activities that NPCs do in the world, and their different animations can make the environment seem truly alive. In Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora we wanted to take this one step further, and we created a system in which our NPCs understood the state of the worldbe it the weather, the player’s progression or the time of day, “explains Alice Rendell, director of narrative production on the project.

For Massive, going from designing incredible cities to a world as varied and detailed as this one, with more objects than ever, has been a challenge, but an ambition made possible by Snowdrop. All these promises the player will experience in the video game both at ground level traveling through its dense jungles and taking to the skies on the back of a banshee. In fact, at this point Massive Entertainment talks about how they have added a new volumetric cloud system.

In final lines, those responsible for the video game assure that they have taken Snowdrop a step further to guarantee to offer an Avatar experience of great immersion to the player. We’ll see it starting next year, when Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora hits stores for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, Stadia and Amazon Luna on a date yet to be determined, but in time for the new James Cameron movie. . In the meantime, you can check out our impressions of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

