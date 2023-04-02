Recently very active Ubisoft-related leaker ScriptLeaksR6 has unveiled new details about Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, the open world game from Massive Entertainment (The Division). Through a series of tweets, still not removed by Ubisoft for now, we discover that the game should have a season passof the packs of in-game currency that can be purchased for real money and not only.

It is currently unclear what exactly the i would be contents of the passes (the leaker also talks about a “welcome pass”). It is possible that the Season Pass includes a whole series of expansions, while the in-game currency allows you to purchase aesthetic content that does not impact gameplay in any way.

It is also said that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will have some online cooperative play featuresalthough again there is no additional information, so it is not clear how important these modes will be.

In principle, what emerges from the leaks is that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be a classic “as a service” gamethat is, a title that is continuously updated and expanded with new content, which will inspire the player to play for the long term.

The leaker had also revealed images of the game, which were later removed by Ubisoft. However, he has recently also shared other information about the game, related to the plot and some game mechanics: find everything here.