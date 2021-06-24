Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora can count on ray tracing for global illumination and reflections, as well as on a series of technical innovations which Ubisoft has revealed in a new video diary dedicated to the game.

Presented with a trailer at E3 2021, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora stands as a decidedly ambitious project for the French house, which wants to do its best to do justice to such an important license.

As reported in our preview of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, the game will use a first person view to put us in command of one of Pandora’s Na’vi as part of an unprecedented adventure.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, a look at the game world.

We will be able to move freely within the lush alien setting, relying on renewed technology as regards the volumetric clouds and on many other improvements made to the graphics engine.

See all the latest updates made to the Snowdrop game engine and find out how to make the most of the new generation of hardware to recreate the evocative world of Pandora within an immersive open world experience.