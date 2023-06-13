Pre-orders of the digital versions of Avatars: Frontiers of Pandora. Let’s find out all the details, prices and contents from the Standard Edition, Gold Edition and Ultimate Edition of the anticipated open world action from Ubisoft and Massive.

Let’s start with the basic package, i.e. the standard edition. It can be purchased for the price of 79.99 euros for PS5 and PS4 on Playstation Store and for Xbox Series X|S and One on Xbox Store. The PC version is instead priced at 69.99 euros and is available on Ubisoft Store.

The only extra it includes is the booking bonus, represented by the Heir of Two Worlds pack, which includes a set of cosmetic items for the character and a weapon skin. In addition, on PS5 there is the “Aranahe Warrior” package exclusively, the details of which, however, are not known at the moment.

There Gold Edition of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is available for purchase at the price of 109.99 euros on all platforms via Playstation Store, Xbox Store And Ubisoft Store. In addition to the base game and the aforementioned pre-order bonus, it also includes the Season Pass, which includes:

2 DLCs

A unique banshee mount

“Resistance Equipment” pack with one set of equipment and one weapon

Finally we have the Ultimate Editionon sale at the price of 129.99 euros on Playstation Store, Xbox Store And Ubisoft Store. In addition to all the contents of the aforementioned editions, it also includes the Ultimate pack, which includes:

Legacy of the Sarentu Cosmetic Pack, featuring a set of cosmetic items, a premium weapon skin, and a cosmetic set for the banshee

Sarentu Hunter Gear Pack with one set of gear and one unique weapon Digital Artbook

We remind you that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be available from December 7, 2023. Yesterday we saw the game in action at Ubisoft Forward, where an extended gameplay trailer was presented.