Avatars: Frontiers of Pandora may have been the victim of a leak in which several were revealed new details on the Ubisoft game, an ambitious transposition of the cinematographic saga created by James Cameron who has been crashing the box office with La Via dell’Acqua in recent weeks.

The alleged leaker, who among other things said that the rumors about Fable on Unreal Engine 5 are false, spoke of excellent shooting mechanics and the possibility of taming Pandora’s creatures to provide us with support during fights.

Frontiers of Pandora will be a open world but without traditional elements such as indicators for quests: instead of showing us in detail how to reach an objective, the experience will take us to a delimited area and there we will have to explore the surroundings in search of clues.

The missions of the game will not be “go here and do this” style, but will ask us to understand what to do and how to do it. It will be possible to collect materials to build objects through a crafting system.

The leaker calls Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora a title visually fantastic (although the current build has a few bugs which hopefully will be ironed out by launch), with the game world changing after certain activities are performed – this is realized by returning to places already visited.

There will be a system of dynamic weather and both characters and creatures will react to these conditions differently, for example flying animals will not venture into severe storms.

Also in this case the question is the same: is it reliable information or not? Likewise, time will probably tell us, confirming or not the details in the leak.