The critical response has arrived for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandorathe ambitious production open world by Ubisoft which was welcomed by the international press with votes positive but not too much: the current average on Metacritic is 74.

Destructoid – 9

Xbox Era – 8.8

GameGrin – 8.5

God is a Geek – 8.5

But Why Tho? – 8

Dexerto – 8

GameSpew – 8

GamingTrend – 8

Screen Rant – 8

VGC – 8

We Got This Covered – 8

VideoGamer – 8

GameSpot – 8

VG247 – 8

Comicbook.com – 8

TheGamer – 8

Gfinity – 8

Game Informer – 7,8

MDD – 7.5

GLHF on Sports Illustrated – 7

Twinfinite – 7

GamesRadar+ – 7

Attack of the Fanboy – 7

IGN – 7

PlayStation Universe – 7

Worth Playing – 6.5

Cultured Vultures – 6

Digital Trends – 6

GGRecom – 6

PCGamesN – 6

Stevivor – 5

Shacknews – 5

Slant Magazine – 5

Game Rant – 5

Checkpoint Gaming – 4.5

As you can see, there are thirteen 8s among the current reviews and this undoubtedly gives the idea of ​​an excellent title which however, apparently, not everyone appreciated itas demonstrated by the many 5, 6 and 7 that we find in the list.

Among the most frequent and ferocious criticisms are those of open world structure, far too inflatedand in general to an experience far from the quality that one would have expected from such an important and ambitious production.