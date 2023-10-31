The launch of is approaching Avatar: Frontiers of Pandorathe official video game on the film series by Ubisoft, and the moment of official requirements for the version PCin this case divided into minimum, recommended, enthusiast and ultra, to accommodate various groups of players.
Already from the division it is clear how Ubisoft has aimed at scalability for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which is also fairly reflected in the published requirements, which we see below in the various ranges foreseen by the developers.
The various requirements in various bands
Requirements minimum:
- Settings: 1080p, Low Preset with FSR2 Quality/30 FPS
- CPU: AMD Ryzen5 3600 / Intel i7 8700K
- GPU: AMD RX 5700 8GB / Nvidia GTX 1070 8GB / Intel ARC A750 8GB (REBAR ON)
- RAM: 16 GB dual channel
- Storage: 90GB SSD
- OS: Windows 10/Windows 11 with DirectX12
Requirements recommended:
- Settings: 1080p, High Preset with FSR2 Quality/60 FPS
- CPU: AMD Ryzen5 5600x / Intel i5 11600k
- GPU: AMD RX 6700 XT 12GB / Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti 8GB
- RAM: 16 GB dual channel
- Storage: 90GB SSD
- OS: Windows 10/Windows 11 with DirectX12
Requirements Enthusiast:
- Settings: 1440p, High Preset with FSR2 Quality/60 FPS
- CPU: AMD Ryzen5 5600x / Intel i5 11600k
- GPU: AMD RX 6800 XT 16GB / Nvidia RTX 3080 10GB
- RAM: 16 GB dual channel
- Storage: 90GB SSD
- OS: Windows 10/Windows 11 with DirectX12
Requirements Ultra:
- Settings: 4K, Ultra Preset with FSR2 Balanced/60 FPS
- CPU: AMD Ryzen7 5800x3D / Intel i7 12700k
- GPU: AMD RX 7900 XTX 24GB / Nvidia RTX 4080 16GB
- RAM: 16 GB dual channel
- Storage: 90GB SSD
- OS: Windows 10/Windows 11 with DirectX12
We finally tried Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora just in the last few days and the impressions are extremely positive, so we can’t wait to try the full version.
There release date is set for December 7, 2023.
