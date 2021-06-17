In home Ubisoft peaceful waters do not seem to run, David Polfeldt resigns and will no longer be the Managing Director of Massive Entertainment after 16 years of activity at the head of the studio: it is one of the most important studios under Ubisoft, just think that future titles related to the franchise are in the works Star Wars, the already presented Avatar Frontiers of Pandora as well as new content for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2.

Starting July 1, Polfeldt will take a 6-month sabbatical, after which he will return to that of Ubisoft in a more “strategic” role. Last fall, moreover, the man had informed management declaring himself “ready for a new challenge“.

David Polfeldt’s retirement is not an event to be underestimated: it is the latest in a long list of layoffs within Massive due to stressful conduct and frustration related to “company culture“.

As stated by Virginia Haas, Ubisoft’s head of studio, have already identified the figure who will replace Polfeldt as managing director, but cannot make announcements quickly due to a legal agreement. We will have to wait for further updates from Ubisoft Massive. As regards Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, the game has already shown itself with a first look trailer at the Ubisoft conference during E3 2021, and we hope it will be a great product even after the loss of the Ubisoft Massive boss.

There have been multiple cases of sexual harassment and layoffs in the past year that have sparked a series of MeToos and subsequent internal investigations. The matter then led to Twitter, where fans expressed their disappointment through the hashtag #HoldUbisoftAccountable and threatened to boycott Ubisoft by not buying or streaming their titles anymore.

Even after more than 10 years from the release of the film Avatar of James Cameron, Frontiers of Pandora will be in stores in 2022 a few months after the release of the second cinematic chapter and will be available on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X / S, PC, Stadia is moon.