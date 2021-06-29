At E3 2021, Ubisoft finally showed the new game dedicated to Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The game is in development at Massive Entertainment, with support from Lightstorm Entertainment and of course Disney. The company of the Topo, through its VP Luigi Priore, explained that we can expect “new stories” and “new things to do with these characters and worlds“.

Speaking to VenturBeat, Priore said: “There was a time, 15 or 20 years ago, when playing the movie was the center of the experience. You bought the game and played the movie. Like the classic Aladdin on SEGA Genesis. You were playing the movie. This used to be popular, but players expect more now. They want to interact with their favorite characters and worlds, but they want to play new stories and do new things with these characters and worlds. ”

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

Priore says Avatar Frontiers of Pandora aims to explore “the fascinating sci-fi world” of the original film, which in Priore’s eyes is a “great playground to have fun in. “He also adds that” The whole idea is to make it part of the giant Pandora franchise, but it’s not a video game copying a movie. It will be a whole new open world, with new characters. For this it is called Avatars Frontiers of Pandora. It takes place on another frontier, another area of ​​Pandora. ”

If you want to find out all the information about the game, here is the preview of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.