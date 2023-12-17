Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora I'm liking it a lot public much more than at criticism , at least according to the reviews it is receiving on Metacritic. Where the average rating from the specialized press stood at 72, the ratings from the public are much higher and reached a rating of 8.2, therefore clearly positive.

A title to rediscover?

Not only that, because Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has the highest public rating of all the games Ubisoft more recent (and not only), including Assassin's Creed Mirage itself.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: 8.2/10

Assassin's Creed Mirage: 7.4/10

Far Cry 6: 5.2/10

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: 7.2/10

Watch Dogs Legion: 6.2/10

The Division 2: 6.2/10

Assassin's Creed Odyssey: 6.6/10

Far Cry 5: 7/10

Assassin's Creed Origins: 7.3/10

Watch Dogs 2: 7.7/10

Far Cry 4: 7.7/10

Also worth highlighting is the fact that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is one of the rare cases in which the public's opinion is higher than that of the critics. What is liking? First of all, the fact that it is an improvement on the Far Cry formula. Furthermore, many were amazed by the graphic qualityreally very high.

In short, it seems that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has suffered the negative effects of one exit date not exactly spot on, not very effective marketing and the problem of the last film, which has disappeared from public discussion.

The hope is that he can still make up ground on the medium distance, after a start whose consistency we cannot define, considering the current lack of data.